Williams Sonoma is celebrating the season with its Spring Cookware Sale. Premium brands like Le Creuset, Staub and more have Dutch ovens up to 60 percent off.

The sale also has deals on griddles, pots and pans sets, and the lesser-known French oven. The latter is just as beautiful and timeless as the Dutch oven, and also makes a great gift for the host or hostess in your life. Keep reading for a list of some of our favorites and other popular pieces to shop — you may just check off something on your Mother’s Day to-do list early.

This small Le Creuset French oven (like a Dutch oven but more round) is perfect for soups, stews, roasting vegetables and more. It has an enamel coating on the outside, is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand, and has large loop handles on the side for easy transporting from the oven to the table. Plus, the lid helps redistribute steam into your food to keep it from drying.

This Dutch oven comes in five sizes and is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s safe for use on all cooking surfaces and it has handles on the side so it’s easy to move around your kitchen. Staub says the interior enamel coating also makes it resistant to rust and cracks.

The durable Dutch withstands temperatures beyond 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand, and it has a chip and scratch-resistant glaze coating on the outside. Perfect for baking bread, making stews and more, the pot is safe on multiple cooking surfaces, including a grill.

More deals from Williams Sonoma’s Spring Cookware Sale

Why these deals are worth it

Cookware from brands like Le Creuset and Staub are often expensive but they also last a long time, so you get your money’s worth — especially if you catch them on sale. Plus, they’re safe to use on multiple cooking surfaces, so they’re for all seasons. Additionally, I own products from a few of these brands and they hold up well.

Up to 60% off Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad and more

Best for people who need durable cookware that lasts

Most items are dishwasher safe

Mother’s Day is close; you can make mom happy while saving some money

Great gift for someone who loves to host even if they don’t cook

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I also write product roundups and reviews on cookware, cleaning and appliances and more. I’ve written multiple sales stories about Le Creuset and Staub.

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