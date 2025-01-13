Little by little, I’ve been building up my winter shoe collection. It’s taken me a few years to do so because well-made water-resistant, insulated boots aren’t cheap. They remain one of the most essential pieces in my wardrobe, so any opportunity I can find to save money on them, and better prepare for the ongoing cold, I’ll take.

Here, you’ll find various on-sale winter boots from some of my favorite brands (or brands my fellow reporters have written about before). Most of these boots come from popular retailers, including Nordstrom and DSW, so the duration of these discounts and availability will differ. If you see a shoe that works for you and your lifestyle, I highly recommend buying them now before they go out of stock or up in price.

Best winter boot sales

These are great if you’re in heavy rain, snow or in sub-25 degree Fahrenheit temperatures, according to the brand. Its exterior components are made of water-resistant materials (suede, leather and more), and its insulated interior is lined with a moisture-wicking wool blend. Consider ordering half a size up if you’re between sizes, according to Ugg.

Despite its bulky appearance, reviewers say these boots are lightweight yet durable and can withstand wear in storms, snow and cold-weather hikes. The insulated boots have a removable footbed that helps absorb shock to reduce impact and minimize fatigue as you wear them. They also have a rubber mid- and outsole to provide stability on different terrain, according to the brand.

Reviewers say these are one of the longest-lasting snow boots they have, with one reviewer saying she wore her first pair for nine years before needing to replace them. In addition to how easy these are to get on and off, reviewers say they never worry about slipping while wearing these because of the outsole’s traction. Although the body of the shoe is water-resistant, the laces are not, according to Sorel.

These water-resistant suede Ugg boots have a synthetic down fill to keep you warm in sub-20 degree Fahrenheit temperatures and are best for light to moderate rain and snow, according to the brand. In comparison to other boots from Ugg, these come with the Uggguard galosh — a fully removable soft rubber outer layer that adds extra protection to your shoes. This component is one of the main reasons reviewers love these because it allows them to have two looks for one. You can also purchase additional colors of the guard to create more styles.

My Hunter rain boots are one of my favorite shoes to wear year-round. They’re super versatile, I can wear them as snow boots during winter or rain boots in the spring and fall months. When it’s colder outside, I layer on a pair of thick socks with Hunter Boot Socks, and my feet still have plenty of room inside the boot. Since they’re not insulated, I can adjust their warmth to whatever sock I wear, preventing my feet from overheating.

The insulated boots are made with abrasion-resistant materials to prevent them from any damage from outside elements. Reviewers say that they’re not bulky, with many walking miles without their feet hurting, feeling weighed down or getting hot. They also love that there’s not a huge break-in period.

These winter boots, which are best for light to moderate rain and snow, have a soft, plush lining and grippy outsoles to walk comfortably without slipping on snow and ice. Reviewers say they’re true-to-size but run narrow, so consider sizing up if you have a wider foot.

These water-resistant ankle boots are great for the coldest of days: they’re designed for temperatures ranging between -40 degrees Fahrenheit to 40 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. They have a fleece lining for warmth, a rubber outsole for grip and a foam interior to absorb sock, retain heat and reduce blisters and chafing.

More winter boot deals

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select, who frequently covers new product launches, beauty and wellness topics, and apparel and footwear sales from retailers, including Amazon, Lululemon and Uniqlo. For this article, I combed through popular retailer sites I know our readers like and compiled a list of highly rated discounted winter boots from major brands like Ugg and Sorel.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more