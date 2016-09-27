2016 Debate: Trump Says He Didn't Mention Bill Clinton Because Chelsea in the Room

Donald Trump told reporters following the debate that he held back from mentioning former President Bill Clinton’s private indiscretions because Chelsea Clinton was in the room.

“I'm very glad that I didn't mention, because Chelsea was in the room, indiscretions by, I didn't think would be appropriate to do even though she's taken all these ads. I thought we did very well,” Trump said.

During the debate he alluded to saying something that he said he ultimately found “inappropriate.”