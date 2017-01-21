Feedback

'Do Your Best'

latest posts from Your Messages

Letters From Inauguration Day

'Do Your Best'

'Remember You WORK for the People'

'Support and Stand With Teachers!'

'Be Humble and Listen'

'Take What They Are Telling You Seriously'

'The Environment Is Real and So Are The Protesters...'

'I Expect You to Continue to Keep Your Promise'

"Please Don't Dismantle Public Education"

'You Should Respect Everybody's Opinions'

Top stories

Women's Marches Held Around the World in Solidarity With D.C. Demonstration Women's Marches Held Around the World in Solidarity With D.C. Demonstration Women's Marches Held Around the World in Solidarity With D.C. Demonstration

Ex-CIA Boss Brennan, Others Rip Trump Speech in Front of Memorial

Women's March Brings Flood of Pink Hats, Fiery Rhetoric to Washington

Trump Press Secretary Slams Media Over Inauguration Crowd Size Coverage

Women's March Marked by Brash, Funny Signage Raised High

Peace, Positivity as Massive Women's March Makes Voices Heard in D.C. Peace, Positivity as Massive Women's March Makes Voices Heard in D.C. Peace, Positivity as Massive Women's March Makes Voices Heard in D.C. Peace, Positivity as Massive Women's March Makes Voices Heard in D.C.

On Day One, Trump Opponent Goes Underground

'Saturday Night Live' Says Goodbye to Obama By Singing 'To Sir, With Love'

Gambia's Defeated Leader Yahya Jammeh Leaves Country, Ends Standoff

Meet the Trumps: A New and Unconventional First Family
Trump Works to Smooth Over Tensions With CIA Visit: 'I Am So Behind You'

Why El Chapo's Extradition from Mexico Surprised U.S. Officials

Could President Trump Shut Down An Investigation If He Wanted?

Obama's Afghanistan Legacy: What Trump Faces in America's Longest War

