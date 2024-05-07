Live updates: Israeli forces enter Rafah and take control of border crossing

What to know
- Israeli ground forces have seized control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the Israeli military said this morning.
- Video released by the Israel Defense Forces showed tanks flying Israeli flags entering the crossing, which has been a crucial entry point for humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave.
- The move comes after Hamas announced it had accepted a cease-fire proposal following weeks of talks with Qatar and Egypt. Israel said that the deal was "far from" its requirements and that it would push ahead with a Rafah operation and send a delegation to talks.
- Earlier, Israel told some 100,000 people to evacuate eastern Rafah and head to what it said was an expanded humanitarian area.
- Israel insists a ground attack on Rafah is needed to eradicate Hamas. But world leaders and aid groups have warned against a broader operation in the city, where more than 1 million people are sheltering.
Photos show Israeli tanks enter Gaza side of Rafah crossing
These handout photos released by the Israeli army this morning shows tanks from the 401st Brigade entering the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.
IDF says its forces have taken control of the Rafah border crossing
Israeli tank forces have taken control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the Israeli Defense Forces said, in what it called a “precise counterterrorism operation.”
“Following intelligence that indicated that the Rafah Crossing in eastern Rafah was being used for terrorist purposes, IDF troops managed to establish operational control of the Gazan side of the crossing,” the IDF said in a statement.
The IDF did not provide evidence to immediately support the assertion, though it alleged the area around the crossing had been used to launch a mortar attack that killed four Israeli troops over the weekend.
It added that ground troops and airstrikes also targeted suspected Hamas positions in Rafah as part of the operation. "IDF ground troops are continuing to operate against Hamas terrorist operatives and infrastructure in the area of the Rafah Crossing in eastern Rafah," the IDF said.
The Israeli army had previously warned people in eastern Rafah to evacuate into what it said was an expanded humanitarian zone.