Ex-Spy Who Wrote Trump Dossier Speaks

The ex-spy who prepared an explosive dossier on the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia emerged from hiding today to say he'd returned to work.

Christopher Steele spoke briefly to reporters outside the London offices of his private intelligence firm, Orbis Business Intelligence.

"I'm really pleased to be back here working again at the Orbis's offices in London today," said Steele.

"I'm now going to be focusing my efforts on supporting the broader interests of our company here. I'd like to say a warm thank you to everyone who sent me kind messages and support over the last few weeks.

"I won't be making any further statements or comments at this time."

The allegations in the dossier, derived from research originally commissioned by anti-Trump Republicans and then underwritten by Democrats, have not been substantiated. The FBI took them seriously enough, however, to offer to pay Steele to pursue additional investigation. Steele ultimately declined.

Steele worked in British intelligence before cofounding Orbis in 2009.