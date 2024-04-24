Columbia protests live update: Encampment to continue as college negotiates with protesters

The FBI is coordinating with college campuses to make them aware of antisemitic threats and possible violence in connection with the ongoing wave of protests over the Israel-Hamas war, FBI Director Christopher Wray told NBC News’ Lester Holt in an exclusive interview last night.

He said the FBI is “keenly focused on working with state and local law enforcement, campus law enforcement and others to try to make sure that we stay ahead” of any threats of violence.

Wray said the FBI doesn’t monitor protests, “but we do share intelligence about specific threats of violence with campuses, with state and local law enforcement.”

