Columbia protests live update: Encampment to continue as college negotiates with protesters

The latest on pro-Palestinian campus protests
- Columbia University said early this morning that student protesters had agreed to take down "a significant number of tents" but protests will continue. It follows a midnight deadline set by school President Minouche Shafik, who said that ''alternative options'' would be considered to clear the encampment.
- The university said protesters had agreed to ensure anyone not enrolled at Columbia would leave campus, the encampment would follow fire safety rules, and discriminatory or harassing language would be prohibited.
- Classes at Columbia's main campus remain a mixture of virtual and in-person, after more than 100 students were arrested last week following protests over the war in Gaza.
- Protests are spreading at campuses across the U.S. with encampments established at the University of Michigan, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and California State Polytechnic, Humbolt.
- The FBI is coordinating with college campuses to make them aware of antisemitic threats and possible violence in connection with the ongoing wave of protests, FBI Director Christopher Wray told NBC News' Lester Holt in an exclusive interview.
FBI coordinates with campuses over wave of protests
He said the FBI is “keenly focused on working with state and local law enforcement, campus law enforcement and others to try to make sure that we stay ahead” of any threats of violence.
Wray said the FBI doesn’t monitor protests, “but we do share intelligence about specific threats of violence with campuses, with state and local law enforcement.”
Senate passes $26 billion aid for for Israel, Gaza
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed an aid package that includes $26 billion in assistance to Israel and humanitarian relief in Gaza.
The package, approved by a 79-18 vote, also includes aid for Ukraine and Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific.
Protesters gathered near Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Brooklyn home Tuesday, opposed to U.S. military assistance to Israel in the war in Gaza, which has killed thousands of civilians.
The total amount of the package to the three areas is $95 billion, and it includes a provision that could lead to a nationwide ban on TikTok.
President Biden said he will swiftly sign the package into law.
A look into college campuses’ long history of serving as a cultural movement platform
Valerie Castro breaks down the decades-long history of college campuses serving as a platform for cultural movements as more groups from universities across the nation have joined in on the pro-Palestinian movement.
Protests to go on after student protesters agreed to remove 'a significant number of tents'
Columbia University has said it will continue conversations with pro-Palestinian protest leaders for the next 48 hours, without forcing the encampment to be removed.
Student groups had been circulating messages that a new deadline to disperse had been set for 8 a.m. ET. But the college said there was no deadline and instead talks continue and some concessions had been agreed.
"We are making important progress with representatives of the student encampment on the West lawn," a college spokesperson said. The statement also confirmed that:
- Student protesters have agreed to remove "a significant number of tents.
- Protest leaders will ensure only students enrolled at Columbia will be taking part.
- The encampment will comply with New York City Fire Department rules.
- And that protestors will "make the encampment welcome to all and have prohibited discriminatory or harassing language."
Columbia previously said it had set a deadline of midnight Tuesday for dismantling the encampment, dispersing, and following university policies going forward.