Feedback

Kofi Siriboe

THE RISING STAR. Kofi Siriboe is captivating Hollywood, currently redefining the complexities of Black manhood as Ralph Angel Bordelon in the Oprah Winfrey Network drama, Queen Sugar. Kofi began acting at age six after an encounter with an agent at a Beverly Hills shopping mall. Feb. 18

Read Story
advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from NBCBLK28 2017

Muktar Onifade

FASHION ENGINEER: Muktar Onifade works at General Motors as a calibrations engineer. He also brings his technical skill to design high-end streetwear. Now in its third collection, Onifade’s fashion label, VIZUVLGVDS (aka “Visual Gods”), combines the precision and chemistry of engineering with his Nigerian heritage. Every piece is hand-stitched by Onifade in his Detroit studio. Feb. 9

Read Story

Kelsey and Kendra Murrell

DOUBLE THE GLAM: Lifestyle and beauty vloggers Kelsey and Kendra Murrell, better known as The GlamTwinz, are rising YouTube stars who are encouraging women to embrace their natural beauty. The sisters have created a digital empire with two thriving YouTube Channels and an online clothing and accessories store. The twins recently published their first book, "The GlamTwinz Guide To Longer, Healthier Hair." Feb. 15

Read Story

Marques Brownlee

DOPE TECH. When he’s not dominating on the field as a pro ultimate frisbee player, Marques Brownlee is captivating millions of viewers as a tech reviewer and influencer on YouTube. Known online as MKBHD, he started his channel in high school and now the 23-year-old has over 4 million subscribers for his fresh perspective on all things tech. Feb. 3

Read Story

Cliff Vmir

THE HAIR SLAYING MASTER. Just 19, the prodigy stylist has one motto: Invest in your hair, it's the crown you never take off.  From a young age, Cliff Vmir had a passion for styling hair and by 16 he was averaging $350 per day doing hair in the basement of his home. The celeb stylist now has his own hair care line. Feb. 28

Image: Simone Biles poses for a portrait at Bela Korolyi's training camp in Houston
Brandon Goodwin

Read Story

Briana Babineax

THE GOSPEL SONGSTRESS: Briana Babineaux quickly went from viral video sensation to touring in support of her critically acclaimed debut album, "Keys To My Heart." The spellbinding singer has become one of the most buzzed about singers on social media and counts stars like Rihanna and Drake among her 480K Instagram fans. Feb. 23

Read Story

Darius Jones

KEEPING IT GREEN. As a teen growing up on Chicago’s West Side, Darius Jones found himself in trouble with the law. But his two years at Cook County Jail led him to a garden boot camp and urban agriculture. He now manages Garfield Produce, an indoor vertical farm and a licensed wholesale food establishment in the City of Chicago. Feb. 10

Read Story

Christen Johnson

THE DOCTOR. Christen Johnson is the president of the Student National Medical Association, the organization devoted to diversifying the medical profession by encouraging more African-Americans to become doctors. Under her leadership, the group is pushing to level medicine’s racial and ethnic playing field. A key issue for her: Establishing bias training for doctors and ensuring that health policies are fair and equitable. Feb. 24

Read Story

Michael Tubbs

CALIFORNIA'S YOUNGEST MAYOR. Michael Tubbs made history this election when he became Stockton, California’s first and youngest Black mayor at just 26. He didn’t come from a politically connected family, his father was incarcerated. A lot of young people leave home and never look back, but this Stanford University graduate came back to his community to make a change instead of going to Wall Street. Feb. 21

Read Story

Quentin James

THE POLITICAL STRATEGIST. Quentin James is the Co-Founder of Vestige Strategies, LLC, a top civic and community engagement consulting firm in the nation. Quentin has created outreach initiatives that recruited over 50,000 African American donors. A true visionary, he started The Collective PAC, a political action committee focused on building Black political power by electing Black candidates on the local, state and federal level. Feb. 20

Read Story

Samuel Sinyangwe

THE INNOVATIVE ACTIVIST. He is a policy analyst and data scientist who works with communities of color to fight systemic racism through cutting-edge policies and strategies. He is a co-founder of Campaign Zero, a data-informed platform presents comprehensive solutions to end police violence in America. It integrates community demands and policy recommendations from research organizations and the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing. Feb. 8

Read Story
advertisement

Top stories

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
Trump Nominates Federal Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court Trump Nominates Federal Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court Trump Nominates Federal Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court

Trump Nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court

Justice Department
Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
Democrats Vow Resistance to Neil Gorsuch, Trump's Supreme Court Pick

Democrats Vow Resistance on Trump's Supreme Court Pick

Politics News
The Making of SCOTUS! — a Donald Trump Production

The Making of SCOTUS! — a Donald Trump Production

U.S. news
Jerry Falwell Jr. Asked to Lead Trump Higher Education Task Force

Jerry Falwell Jr. Asked to Lead Trump Higher Education Task Force

U.S. news
Trump's Supreme Court Pick: How Does a Nominee Get Confirmed?

What's Next for Trump's Supreme Court Pick?

Supreme Court
advertisement
Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Homeland Security Chief: We Knew Trump Entry Ban Was Coming Homeland Security Chief: We Knew Trump Entry Ban Was Coming Homeland Security Chief: We Knew Trump Entry Ban Was Coming Homeland Security Chief: We Knew Trump Entry Ban Was Coming

Homeland Security Chief: We Knew Trump Entry Ban Was Coming

U.S. news
Attorney General Nominee Jeff Sessions Faces Senate Committee Vote Amid DOJ Turmoil

Democrats Lay Into Sessions After Acting AG Fired by Trump

Justice Department
Murder of 'Righteous Brothers' Singer's Ex-Wife Karen Klaas Solved 40 Years Later

Murder of 'Righteous Brothers' Singer's Ex-Wife Solved 40 Years Later

U.S. news
Jewish Community Centers Face Third Wave of Bomb Threats Nationwide

JCCs Nationwide Face Third Wave of Bomb Threats

U.S. news
Life on the Ground in the 7 Travel Ban Countries

Harrowing Pictures Reveal Life on the Ground in the 7 Travel Ban Countries

NBC News
Ohio Man, Son Get Life for Chaining, Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

Ohio Man, Son Get Life for Chaining, Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

U.S. news
ALS Patients Communicate for First Time in Years With New Device

New Device Lets ALS Patients Communicate

Health news
Become a Space Archaeologist With This New Online Platform

Become a Space Archaeologist With New Online Platform

Mach / Innovation
Trump's Immigration Ban: Meet Some of the Stranded Muslims

Translator Who Risked Life in Iraq, Academic Among the Stranded

World