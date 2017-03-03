Rod Stewart Apologizes for ISIS Lookalike Video

On Sunday tests of a KLM plane at Los Angeles International Airport yielded a positive hit for nitroglycerin, according to officials with knowledge of the situation. TSA agents were conducting explosive residue swab tests of items on KLM Flight 602, which was scheduled to depart LAX for Amsterdam just before 2 p.m., when they got the result.

The TSA agents then notified LAX police, who swept the 747 with dogs, but found no evidence of an explosive device. Positive swab results do not necessarily indicate the actual presence of explosives, and nitroglycerin has other uses. For example, it is often prescribed to people who suffer from coronary disease, and has also been used in ointments.

Authorities determined there was no risk to passengers, and the flight was allowed to depart after a delay of nearly two hours. It reached Amsterdam without incident.

The test results still caused consternation, however -- because not all the officials from other agencies who work at LAX were aware that the TSA conducts such tests.

The random sweeps or “playbook exercises” date back more than a decade and are done in accordance with a little-known agreement with the European Union, in which the TSA conducts random sweeps on outbound flights. Sometimes that can include using dogs to search the cabin or, as in the case of the KLM flight, searching or swabbing various parts of the plane, including overhead bins, seats and seat pockets, for the presence of explosives or other threat items.

Officials who were not informed about the TSA tests beforehand would like to meet with the TSA to discuss a protocol.

In a statement, the TSA said it uses "seen and unseen tools to keep passengers safe," which add "flexibility" to its security efforts. "In addition to introducing a high level of unpredictability, and therefore deterrence," said a spokesman, "this type of random and unpredictable screening/inspection program represents another formidable layer of security and mitigates both unknown and insider threats."