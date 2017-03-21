Feedback

Trump Organization Rushes To Register Trump Tower After NBC News Call

After NBC News contacted The Trump Organization on Tuesday to let the firm know it was in violation of New York City law for not registering Trump Tower, the company has completed the necessary paperwork and registered the property.

The Trump Organization, the umbrella corporation for Donald Trump's holdings, owns the skyscraper at 725 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and is headquartered there. Donald and Melania Trump have a penthouse in the tower and Trump's sons also maintain offices in the building.

Property owners of certain residential buildings are required by city law to register with the New York City Department of Housing Preservation & Development every year, but Trump Tower’s registration expired in 2016 and The Trump Organization never renewed it. Failing to register can result in a fine of up to $500, and revokes some of the rights usually enjoyed by property owners.

On Tuesday morning, NBC News contacted The Trump Organization. Not long after, according  to city officials, a representative of The Trump Organization sent the necessary paperwork to the agency.

"This was an inadvertent clerical error that has since been remedied," a spokesperson for the Trump Organization told NBC News.

 

Image: US President Trump demands investigation into alleged wire-tapping
epa05832611 (FILE) - A general view of Trump Tower in New York, New York, USA, 31 May 2016 (reissued 06 March 2017). US President Trump on 05 March 2017 demanded from Congress to investigate an alleged wire-tapping of Trump's offices by Obama during his election campaign. Obama's spokesman has dismissed Trump's claims as 'simply false' and Trump not offered any evidence for his claims. EPA/JASON SZENES Jason Szenes / EPA

