Orgs, Leaders Show Support for Women’s March Co-Organizer With #IMarchWithLinda

Civil rights groups, activists, and political and religious leaders are showing their support on Twitter for Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour after some conservative sites accused her of being allied with ISIS following Sarsour's speech at Saturday's Women's March in D.C.

Linda Sarsour speaks onstage during the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The hashtag #IMarchWithLinda began trending nationally on Twitter Monday to show support for Sarsour, executive director of Arab American Association of New York and one of the national co-chairs of the Women's March, who conservative sites say has ties to Hamas and is pro-Sharia law.

At the Women's March, Sarsour described herself as "unapologetically Muslim American, unapologetically Palestinian American, unapologetically from Brooklyn, New York," and spoke about the need to include communities of color in conversations about justice and change.

"If you have come here today as your first time at a march, I welcome you," Sarsour said in her speech. "I ask you to stand and continue to keep your voices loud for black women, for Native women, for undocumented women, for our LGBTQIA communities, for people with disabilities. You can count on me, your Palestinian Muslim sister, to keep her voice loud, keep her feet on the streets, keep my head held high, because I am not afraid."

On Monday, Sarsour posted on Facebook that she was being targeted by "a coordinated attack campaign."

"It's not the first time, but it's definitely more intense - the fact that my children see it is what is bothering me the most," she wrote. "They will not succeed. I have helped build a movement, I am ready for what's to come so they can spew alternative facts and piece a twisted narrative together if they want - I and we will still rise."

Sarsour did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Following Sarsour's post, people began sharing their support for her online, tweeting their thanks for Sarsour's leadership, recalling her activism and words, and noting that Sarsour's involvement in the Women's March helped them feel like they could be a part of it:

We are proud to have @lsarsour as our co-chair. We will always have her back. #IMarchWithLinda pic.twitter.com/YyF4DEmxZ4 — Women's March (@womensmarch) January 23, 2017

We stand with @lsarsour! We appreciate your bravery, voice and passion. You are integral to this movement #IMarchWithLinda #WEMarchWithLinda — Advancing Justice LA (@AAAJ_LA) January 23, 2017

Thank you @lsarsour for helping to organize the march and build a progressive movement. When we stand together, we win. #IMarchwithLinda — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 24, 2017

.@lsarsour remember when you helped lead Marchers from NYC to DC for equal justice? At it again, huh? #WomensMarch #imarchwithlinda — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 24, 2017

We will always STAND TOGETHER because our liberation is bound in one anothers! #IMarchWithLinda #Sisterhood #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/BL6ptNY4Qh — Carmen Perez (@msladyjustice1) January 23, 2017

#IMarchWithLinda because with her at the helm, I trusted there would be space for me too at the #womensmarch. #AAPI #POC @lsarsour — Sonam (@sona_papdi) January 24, 2017

Sarsour also shared her thanks on Facebook and Twitter Tuesday night:

Grateful from the deepest of my heart 4 the outpouring of support. Our Love Army has arrived & WE WILL protect one another. #IMarchWithLinda — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) January 24, 2017

