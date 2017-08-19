Missing the infamous bromance that is former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden? The justice fighting dynamic duo has joined forces in a new show titled “Barry & Joe: The Animated Series”, created by director and writer Adam Reid.

In the trailer of the adult animated sci-fi sitcom, Obama and Biden travel back in time after the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, with the mission to alter the course of history and save the future.

Barry and Joe, as they are affectionately called in the series, are guided through history's ups and downs by present day astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. Tyson appears in the form of an augmented reality that only they can see.

Their quests for a brighter future puts Barry and Joe up against some of their biggest fears, like President Trump, whose face is never shown, and the Russians.

Reid launched a fundraising page to produce the sitcom on Kickstarter, with a goal of $100,000 to produce the prologue show open and a mini episode pilot. $26,000 has currently been pledged, and with 12 days left to donate, we can only hope to see history heroes Barry and Joe rekindle their bromance in the near future.

