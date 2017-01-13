American Bromance: Obama and Biden Through the Years

1.

In an emotional tribute that showcased the bond between the two men, President Barack Obama on Jan. 12 awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Joe Biden, his close adviser for the last eight years. The relationship between the self-proclaimed brothers has been the inspiration for many online memes.

Above: Democratic presidential nominee Sen. Barack Obama and his vice presidential nominee Sen. Joe Biden wave to the crowd after Biden addressed the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver on Aug. 27, 2008.

Chris Wattie / Reuters