American Bromance: Obama and Biden Through the Years

To many Americans, the political pairing of Barack Obama and Joe Biden seemed like love at first sight.

19 Photos

1.

In an emotional tribute that showcased the bond between the two men, President Barack Obama on Jan. 12 awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Joe Biden, his close adviser for the last eight years. The relationship between the self-proclaimed brothers has been the inspiration for many online memes.

Above: Democratic presidential nominee Sen. Barack Obama and his vice presidential nominee Sen. Joe Biden wave to the crowd after Biden addressed the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver on Aug. 27, 2008.

Chris Wattie / Reuters
2.

President-elect Barack Obama is joined by Vice President-elect Joe Biden on the back of a train car during their whistle stop tour in Wilmington, Delaware, Jan. 17, 2009.

Tim Shaffer / Reuters
3.

President Obama listens to Vice President Biden delivers remarks on a proposed high-speed rail system in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, April 16, 2009.

Jim Young / Reuters
4.

President Obama and Vice President Biden wave to the mayors of U.S. cities prior to addressing the U.S. Conference of Mayors in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 21, 2010.

Jason Reed / Reuters
5.

Obama reacts to remarks by Biden as Irish Prime Minister Brian Cowen (not pictured) speaks at a St Patrick's Day reception in the East Room of the White House on March 17, 2010.

Jason Reed / Reuters
6.

Obama and Biden walk arm-in-arm down the Cross Hall of the White House on March 21, 2010, after Obama made a statement about the House of Representatives' final passage of health care legislation.

Jason Reed / Reuters
7. President Obama walks off stage with Vice President Biden at an event marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Oct. 27, 2010. Jim Young / Reuters
8.

Obama huddles with Biden after his election night victory speech in Chicago, Nov. 6, 2012.

Larry Downing / Reuters
9.

President Obama, flanked by Vice President Biden and House Speaker John Boehner, delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill on Feb. 12, 2013.

Charles Dharapak / Reuters
10.

Vice President Biden jokes with President Obama during an event on finding employment for returning military veterans from their service, in the East Room of the White House on April 30, 2013.

Jason Reed / Reuters
11.

President Obama turns down Vice President Biden's offer to buy his lunch at a sandwich shop near the White House on Oct. 4, 2013.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
12. Obama kisses Biden on the cheek as he hugs him after delivering the eulogy during the funeral of Biden's son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware, June 6, 2015. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
13.

President Obama and Vice President Biden walk back to the Oval Office after speaking about the Supreme Court ruling to uphold the nationwide availability of tax subsidies that are crucial to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, at the White House on June 25, 2015.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
14.

Vice President Biden interjects as President Obama delivers remarks at a White House reception on Oct. 15, 2015.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
15.

President Obama wipes tears while delivering a statement on steps the administration is taking to reduce gun violence in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 5, 2016.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
16.

Biden points to President Obama while Obama delivered his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Jan.12, 2016.

Evan Vucci / Reuters
17.

Obama and Biden hug after Obama delivered his farewell address to the American people at McCormick Place in Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017.

Cheriss May / NurPhoto via Getty Images
18.

Vice President Biden reacts as President Obama speaks at a tribute to him in the State Dining Room of the White House on Jan. 12, 2017.

Yuri Gripas / Reuters
19.

President Obama awards Vice President Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Jan. 12, 2017.

PHOTOS: Obama Encourages Nation in Emotional Farewell

Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images
