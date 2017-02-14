A well-known face on CNN and in Donald Trump's political orbit, Bruce LeVell, announced Tuesday that he will run for Congress to replace Rep. Tom Price, R-Georgia, who recently resigned after being confirmed as secretary of health and human services.

LeVell is running in for Georgia's 6th Congressional District. The race is likely to be a political flashpoint and a referendum on the power of the new "Indivisible" movement, which has loudly shown up at Republican town halls in recent weeks. A special election to fill Price's seat will be held on April 18.

Bruce LeVell

"From my first day in office, I promise to lead the fight to enact term limits on all elected officials and pledge to lead by example by serving a maximum of 8 years in office," LeVell said in a statement.

"Since Donald Trump's historic upset, there have been a lot of individuals pretending to support the President while actively working behind the scenes to work against his Administration, including some in this race," he said. "I was honored to be a surrogate for Donald Trump, campaigning for his vision to Make America Great Again for the entire 2016 election, through thick and thin."

LeVell was executive director of Trump's National Diversity Coalition, which met with Trump several times during the 2016 campaign. He was also one of a few African American delegates for Trump at the Republican National Convention.

LeVell is the owner of Dunwoody Diamonds USA and LeVell Properties LLC. and is the former chairman of the Gwinnett County Republican Party.

If LeVell wins the Republican nomination, he is likely to face Democratic front-runner Jon Ossoff, who has already been endorsed by several Georgia Democrats, including U.S. Rep. John Lewis and state Rep. Stacey Abrams. Democrats are likely to put up an intense battle to win Price's seat, which represents parts of Atlanta that are 15 percent black and 15 percent Hispanic.

LeVell will run as a strong supporter of Trump and has already adopted one of his campaign promises regarding term limits. His daughter, Leah LeVell, sits in a coveted spot in the West Wing of the White House as a communications assistant.

