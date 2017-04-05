If the Black Lives Matter movement were led by a 21-year-old white supermodel armed with a can of fizzy soda, then maybe everyone would just get along.

That's the vision presented in Pepsi's new ad featuring reality TV star Kendall Jenner — which has been met with widespread condemnation, with critics accusing the drinks giant of appropriating a nationwide protest movement following police shootings of African Americans.

In the ad released Tuesday, Jenner is in the middle of a photo shoot when she happens to notice a protest march making its way down the street.

It's not clear what the smiling, attractive demonstrators are upset about, the only clues being their placards reading "peace" and "love" and "join the conversation."

But Jenner decides to join them anyway, beckoned into the throng by a handsome man with a cello. She rips off her blonde wig, wipes away her lipstick and joins the marchers. The beaming, break-dancing protesters are a far cry from the often fractious demonstrations that have broken out across the United States over the past few years.

"They ain't have no more damn Pepsi at the store!" pic.twitter.com/lVb8hA7Feo — malibu nova (@theBrittdoll) April 5, 2017

In Pepsi's version, no one seems too worked up about anything. Jenner fist-bumps one of her recently adopted activists, before grabbing a can of Pepsi from a well-stocked ice-bucket.

Then comes the ad's climax — and perhaps the part that has caused most uproar. Jenner reaches the remarkably calm front-line of the protest. She spots an officer, walks up to him and hands him the Pepsi.

He takes a sip, a woman wearing a nose-ring and a traditional Muslim headscarf takes a photograph and everybody cheers.

The ad has sparked accusations that Pepsi has appropriated a racial protest movement to sell a global fizzy drinks brand. Many people believe the final scene in particular is a direct reference to one of the defining images of the Black Lives Matter movement: a photograph of Ieshia Evans, a 28-year-old nurse being detained in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

I'm boycotting all @Pepsi products until they apologize for this blasphemy. Here's a list of their brands: https://t.co/9Rf91nLVyX pic.twitter.com/HsvUvj27Bl — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) April 5, 2017

It has drawn scathing criticism and satire on social media.

The Pepsi commercial shows us that capitalism will steal our lives and then find multiple ways to make a profit of our death. — Brotha B (@BlakeDontCrack) April 5, 2017

Pepsi said the film, titled "Jump In," was produced by PepsiCo's in-house content creation arm, Creators League Studio.

The company said the ad "features multiple lives, stories and emotional connections that show passion, joy, unbound and uninhibited moments."

Kendall Jenner in the new Pepsi ad (L) and Ieshia Evans during the Baton Rouge Protest (R). Jonathan Bachman (R) / You Tube/Reuters

It was designed to "truly reflect today's generation and what living for now looks like" and it described Jenner as someone who "exemplifies owning 'Live For Now' moments."

NBC News has reached out to the company for a response to the criticism.

Pepsi is not the first multinational brand to attempt to use counterculture and protest movements to sell its product. In 1971, Coca-Cola's iconic "I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing," advertisement rode the wave of flower-power protest that had emerged in opposition to the Vietnam War.