Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
NBCBLK
News

Rapper Takes Social Media by Storm with #BookPhoneChallenge

by Dorean K. Collins

advertisement

A new challenge has emerged on social media that boasts the age old phrase “knowledge is power.”

The #bookphonechallenge started by rapper and actor Lord Jamar of Brand Nubian, encourages people to hold a stack of books up to their ear to mimic a phone. It all started when Lord Jamar posted a picture on Instagram last Saturday with the caption “On my BOOK PHONE…the KNOWLEDGE is callin!!!”

This was followed by a video of him pretending to talk to a friend through a stack of books propped on his shoulder.

The challenge immediately went viral with submissions from people of all ages including 12-year old Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks. In November 2015, Dias launched a campaign to collect and donate 1,000 books that have black girls as the protagonist.

The “book phone” is a stark contrast to the popular “money phone” photos on Instagram that show users and celebs like Drake holding a wad of cash to their ears.

Jay Z recently criticized the “money phone” on his latest single “The Story of O.J” from the “4:44” album.

“Y’all on the ‘Gram holding money to your ears/ There’s a disconnect, we don’t call that money over here.”

Check out some of our favorite #phonebookchallenge photos!

With countless book phone pictures over the past week, Lord Jamar took to Instagram to reflect.

Accompanying a picture of a little girl holding a stack of children’s books to her ear, Jamar wrote, “I can’t tell u how humbled I am by the response of the #bookphonechallenge but this pic right here brought tears to my eyes."

Follow NBCBLK on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram

Dorean K. Collins
Dorean K. Collins
Topics Books, Social Media, NBCBLK
First Published
Next Story Family of Black Teen Pinned Down By Officer In Video Files Lawsuit
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement