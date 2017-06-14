Sen. Kamala Harris Again Interrupted by Male Colleagues

California Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris was again reprimanded for questioning and interrupting a witness while questioning Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday.

She was first interrupted by Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, who said Sessions should be allowed to answer, then Committee Chair Sen. Richard Burr,R-N.C., said he would control the hearing and the witness should be allowed to answer questions.

She was the only senator to be interrupted and reprimanded, despite the fact that many senators — most noticeably Sen. Mark Warner, the Virginia Democrat who sits next to Burr and is the vice chairman on the committee — interrupted Sessions' answers before and after Harris spoke.

Sessions insisted that he didn’t want to be rushed during his questioning, because he didn’t want to be later accused of lying should he not properly qualify his answers. He also said being rushed "makes me nervous."

Harris was similarly reprimanded by Burr just six days ago for her manner of questioning Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Some on social media argued that Harris keeps getting cut off because she is a black woman — only the second one ever in the Senate.

Let me just say the fact that Jeff Sessions would tell @KamalaHarris, a Black woman that she makes him nervous, is a racist dog whistle. — Lynn V. (@lynnv378) June 13, 2017

The one thing you're NOT going to do is holler at Queen Kamala Harris, Jeff Sessions!! — Robin Thede (@robinthede) June 13, 2017

Jeff Sessions giggling as Kamala Harris is cut off AGAIN by the male committee chair is disgusting — Makayla Haussler (@makayinthehauss) June 13, 2017

Again, @SenKamalaHarris was doing her job. She was interrupted for asking tough questions. I was not interrupted. https://t.co/5VchzjTfgF — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) June 13, 2017

A few hours after the hearing was over, Harris tweeted, "The women of the United States Senate will not be silenced when seeking the truth," along with a link to a fundraising page for female senators.