Chicago Police Department Goes High-Tech to Fight Rise in Killings

Officials in Chicago, reeling from a dramatic uptick in killings and under pressure from President Trump to contain it, outlined a series of high-tech solutions on Friday, including an expansion of predictive policing techniques.

The tools are going into impoverished neighborhoods in the city's south and west edges where a disproportionate amount of deadly violence occurs, and where the rise in the homicide rate has been most concentrated. It fits a broader strategy of narrowing crime-fighting efforts on the relatively small number of people and places where it is most likely to erupt.

The developments announced Friday included:

An expansion of ShotSpotter sensors that pick up the sound of gunfire and alert police to its location using mobile phones.

Near-ubiquitous coverage of public areas by surveillance cameras.

The introduction of predictive policing software that identifies areas most likely to see eruptions of gun violence.

Layering that analysis with the department's other predictive program, which identifies people most likely to commit, or be the victims of, gun violence.

A "war room"-like office, staffed with analysts from the police department and the University of Chicago, who will translate that data for changes to deployments and long-term strategy.

The tools will allow the department "to be more predictive, more proactive and focus on the right people in the right place and at the right time," Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.

He and Mayor Rahm Emanuel unveiled the moves in a press conference that was cut short after Johnson fell ill and appeared about to faint. Johnson went to a hospital for evaluation, officials said.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks at a news conference at a police station on Jan. 27.

Predictive policing has been gaining popularity among police departments around the country, and the approach has been described as both a boon and bane to society. Proponents embrace the techniques as ways to improve crime fighting.

But civil rights groups warn that it could discriminate against certain people, target the innocent and exacerbate the problems associated with heavy enforcement of communities that are poor and predominantly minority.

That is exactly what the Chicago Police Department is trying to avoid. Earlier this month, the Justice Department announced the result of a yearlong investigation that found the force routinely violated citizens' rights by using force, often deadly, when it wasn't necessary. The city's long history of police abuses, shouldered mostly by blacks and Latinos, has eroded the public's trust — and officers' ability to solve crimes, investigators said.

As the number of Chicago's homicides rose 58 percent in 2016, to 764, the clearance rate — killings that ended in an arrest — dropped from 36 percent to 26 percent, according to an analysis by the University of Chicago's Crime Lab.

A vast majority of the city's homicide victims were black, young and had arrest records, the analysis said. Most occurred in streets and alleys, and suspects overwhelmingly had prior arrests themselves.

Mayor Emanuel said the new technology would ultimately help improve things — but he added it had to come with better training, hiring more officers, promoting more detectives and investing in social services like after-school programs.

That, Emanuel said, will require more help from the federal government, which has become an issue under Trump. In recent days, Trump has singled out Chicago's crime rate and said if the city didn't put a lid on it, he'd "send in the feds."

Emanuel has said he'd welcome any help, but hasn't talked to Trump since he took office.