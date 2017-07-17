Ann Coulter is mad at Delta.

The tweets began Saturday afternoon.

The first one, at 2:54 p.m., portended a tweetstorm that could cause turbulence at 35,000 feet.

“Just when you think it's safe to fly them again, the worst airline in America is STILL: @Delta,” the conservative political pundit and firebrand posted on Saturday afternoon.

It was the first of a barrage of at least 32 combative tweets by Coulter, not including retweets, that continued well into Sunday night directing her ire at the airline for moving her from what she said was her pre-booked, paid-for seat with extra room to another, more cramped seat on a flight from New York City to West Palm Beach, Florida.

"Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked, @Delta?' Flight attendant: "I don't know.” pic.twitter.com/a0M1faZXMu — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

.@Delta employee questionnaire: What is your ideal job: Prison guard? Animal handler? Stasi policeman? All of the above: HIRED! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Coulter’s tweets were filled with insults to the airline’s flight attendants, employee screening and training, WiFi, even the woman who was assigned to Coulter’s original seat — she called her a "dachshund-legged" woman in one tweet.

After sustaining the barrage for more than 24 hours, the airline responded Sunday night.

“We are sorry that the customer did not receive the seat she reserved and paid for,” Delta said in a statement posted to its website. “More importantly, we are disappointed that the customer has chosen to publicly attack our employees and other customers by posting derogatory and slanderous comments and photos in social media.

“Her actions are unnecessary and unacceptable.”

@AnnCoulter We're sorry you did not receive the preferred seat you paid for and will refund your $30. (cont.) — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary. — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

Delta said the incident that apparently set Coulter off was caused by confusion during boarding. The airline said it “inadvertently” moved Coulter to a window seat from an aisle seat while trying to accommodate several passengers with seating requests. They offered to refund her $30.

After some confusion, according to the airline, a flight attendant stepped in to ask the affected passengers to return to the seats on their respective tickets. Everyone, including Coulter, complied and the flight departed and landed without further incident, according to Delta.

The airline said it first learned of the issue when Coulter started tweeting Saturday afternoon.

“The airline’s social media and customer care teams made several attempts to connect with her to apologize for the seat mix-up; however, they did not hear back from Coulter until Sunday evening,” Delta said in its statement.

Coulter, not known to let a fight die, continued her pokes at Delta well into the night Sunday.