Twelve inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail in Alabama, on Sunday night, according to authorities, as a manhunt to recapture them all got underway.

As of Monday morning, 11 inmates had been recaptured, but one inmate — Brady Andrew Kilpatrick — still remained at-large.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Manhunt underway for inmate escaped from Alabama jail 0:25 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1013635651793" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Jail staff was performing routine duties inside the facility when they noticed a dozen inmates missing, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Kilpatrick, 24, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

Police urged local residents “stay indoors and turn on all outdoor lighting” as the manhunt for the escapees continued through the night.

It was not immediately clear how the 12 inmates broke free, and officials said an investigation has been launched to discover how the inmates were able to escape from the facility.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would offer a $500 reward for information leading to the capture of the last inmate.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.