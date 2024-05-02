Campus protests live updates: Police mass at UCLA as protesters defy order to leave

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the UCLA protest encampment to offer their support early today, after police cordoned off the quad that saw scenes of violence in the early hours yesterday.

Protesters gather at UCLA on Wednesday night Etienne Laurent / AFP - Getty Images

The pro-Palestinian supporters gathered on the Janss Steps that lead to Royce Quad, where several hundred have defied police orders to leave their encampment.

They chanted "peaceful protest" and "shame on you, LAPD" as police officers moved into the encampment area.

A line of police is preventing them from going further into the campus.