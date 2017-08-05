An explosion rattled a suburban Minneapolis mosque early Saturday morning, authorities said. There were no injuries, but a room in the building was damaged and worshipers were shaken.

The blast at Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington happened just after 5 a.m. local time as the mosque was preparing for Fajr, or the early-morning prayer, the Muslim American Society of Minnesota said.

"Someone threw an explosive device and started a fire in the office of the Imam and President of the mosque," the society said. "The attendees put out the fire."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Congregations Come Together To Condemn Attack on Minnesota Mosque 1:46 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1018211907587" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Bloomington police said in a tweet Saturday afternoon that a preliminary investigation "indicates the explosion was caused by a destructive device in violation of federal law." The investigation had been handed over to the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, they added.

Mohamed Omar, executive director of the Islamic center, told reporters that a witness saw a pickup truck drive away after the device was tossed into the mosque.

Officials did not say whether it was being classified as a hate crime. Local leaders and faith groups denounced the violent act.

Law enforcement officials investigate an explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Aug. 5, 2017. Authorities say the explosion damaged one room but it didn't hurt anyone. David Joles / Star Tribune via AP

"We love our Muslim neighbors," Simon Trautmann, a city counselor, said at a news conference. "This is an attack on our community."

"An attack on any of a place of worship is an attack on all places of worship," Arthur Murray, the pastor of a Bloomington church, added.

The Muslim American Society of Minnesota is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible, reported NBC affiliate KARE.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations also said it was offering a $10,000 reward.

People make phone calls as law enforcement investigate an explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Aug. 5, 2017. David Joles / Star Tribune via AP

The center has received threatening phone calls and emails in the past, Omar told the Star Tribune.

It's usually "people talking about us, telling us, accusing us that we shouldn’t be here, that we are like a burden to the community or we are like harming it," he said.

Trevin Miller, who lives across the street from the mosque, said the explosion woke him up.

"I felt it on my insides," he told the paper. "I have a daughter that usually lives with me, and to wake up to all this, it's like, what the hell, this shouldn’t be happening right at our doorstep."