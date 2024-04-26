Trump trial live updates: Ex-tabloid publisher David Pecker to face more questions from defense

What to know about the hush money trial
- Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker is expected to return to the stand for cross-examination.
- Yesterday, Pecker testified about his role in hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.
- Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. He has pleaded not guilty and denied a relationship with Daniels.
Biden says he hasn't been following Trump's trial
During a campaign fundraising event last night, Biden told the crowd of supporters that he has not had a chance to follow Trump's court proceedings in the hush money case.
"I've been out campaigning," Biden said.
Biden has said little about Trump's trial since it got underway last week.
Trump says he will take the stand 'if it's necessary'
In an interview last night, Trump told Newsmax that he would take the stand in his hush money trial "if it's necessary."
The former president said on April 12 that he "would testify, absolutely," and last week he responded "yes" when asked if he would take the stand.
Trump is not required to testify during the trial.
What to expect in court today
Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, the first witness for the prosecution, is expected to return to the stand for cross-examination.
Trump's defense team yesterday tried to cast doubt on Pecker's memory of the hush money payments he had described in earlier testimony.
“There are some gaps, correct? Because it was a long time ago?” Trump lawyer Emil Bove asked Pecker. "Yes," Pecker replied.
It's unclear if Pecker's testimony will conclude today or if there will be another witness.
Here's what happened yesterday in court
Former publisher of the National Enquirer David Pecker returned to the witness stand yesterday and talked about his role in hush money payments to an adult film star and a Playboy model.
Pecker also testified about communicating with then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen about the arrangement for the payments, as well as his concern about the possible legal ramifications of making payments related to a major presidential candidate in the 2016 campaign.
Pecker, 72, was cross-examined by Trump's defense, who tried to cast doubt on his memory of events from that period.