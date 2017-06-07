How to Watch James Comey Senate Testimony Live

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday about alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. NBCNews.com and NBC News' mobile app will stream coverage live, with NBC News reporters live blogging the testimony. NBC News will provide coverage and analysis, as well as reaction from the White House and Capitol Hill throughout the day.

Other related programming includes a special split edition of "TODAY" with NBC News Chief Legal Correspondent and host Savannah Guthrie live in Washington, D.C., and Matt Lauer anchoring from New York.

Lester Holt, Guthrie and Chuck Todd will co-anchor NBC News’ coverage from D.C., where Holt will anchor "NBC Nightly News" on Thursday night.

On MSNBC, Brian Williams and NBC News’ Nicolle Wallace will be joined by a slate of experts beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET, and special programming will continue throughout the day and into the evening.

The highly anticipated hearing will mark Comey’s first public appearance since reports that he authored memos as part of a paper trail documenting what he believed was a campaign to thwart his investigation into Russian ties to the Trump campaign.

All eyes will be on the former FBI director as he is expected to address his statements released on Wednesday about being pressured by President Trump into pledging his loyalty to him, dropping the FBI investigation against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and telling the public that Trump was not being personally investigated.

Trump officials have denied claims of obstruction of justice by the president, and when asked about Comey's upcoming testimony last Wednesday, Press Secretary Sean Spicer declined to answer and referred questions about the hearing to Trump's outside counsel.

After Trump abruptly fired Comey last month, his allies have told NBC News the former director is eager to tell his story.