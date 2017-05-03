Feedback
North Lake College Shooting: 2 Dead, Including Suspect, in Irving, Texas

by Daniel Arkin

Police were at the scene of what appeared to be a murder-suicide at a community college in Texas on Wednesday.

Image: Reports of active shooter at North Lake College Texas
Students outside North Lake College on May 3. Brandon Wade / EPA

"We have what appears to be one victim deceased & the shooter has committed suicide," the Irving Police Department tweeted.

Police did not provide any additional details on the shooting at North Lake College, but said there did not appear to be a "continuing threat."

The campus, northwest of Dallas, had been placed on lockdown. It was not immediately clear if the lockdown was lifted.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.

Daniel Arkin
