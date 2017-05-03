Police were at the scene of what appeared to be a murder-suicide at a community college in Texas on Wednesday.

Students outside North Lake College on May 3. Brandon Wade / EPA

"We have what appears to be one victim deceased & the shooter has committed suicide," the Irving Police Department tweeted.

Police did not provide any additional details on the shooting at North Lake College, but said there did not appear to be a "continuing threat."

The campus, northwest of Dallas, had been placed on lockdown. It was not immediately clear if the lockdown was lifted.

There appears to be no continuing threat but police will continue to search to make the campus safe. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.