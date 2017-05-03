Police were at the scene of what appeared to be a murder-suicide at a community college in Texas on Wednesday.
"We have what appears to be one victim deceased & the shooter has committed suicide," the Irving Police Department tweeted.
Police did not provide any additional details on the shooting at North Lake College, but said there did not appear to be a "continuing threat."
The campus, northwest of Dallas, had been placed on lockdown. It was not immediately clear if the lockdown was lifted.
This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.