President Donald Trump condemned Saturday's violence in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists and counter-protesters clashed — setting off arrests, injuries and at least one death.
"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred bigotry and violence on many sides," Trump said in prepared remarks from Bedminister, New Jersey, where he has been on a "working vacation."
He added that hate and division in the country must stop, but that it is not linked to his presidency because it has "been going on for a long, long time."
"No matter our color, creed, religion, our political party, we are all Americans first," he said, adding that he'd like for his administration to "study" why such violence is occurring. He didn't take questions from reporters.
Earlier, the president and other lawmakers denounced the rally as hateful, as video images showed demonstrators hurling bottles, fighting and yelling slurs and obscenities.
Politicians on both sides of the aisle agreed that such speech, which included racist and anti-Semitic slurs, should be condemned. Some emphasized that while they support freedom of speech and assembly, they do not condone the violence and racism seen in Charlottesville.
House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted the views expressed in the city were "repugnant" and "vile bigotry."
At least one person was killed and 19 injured when a car plowed into a group of marchers as they walked through the streets.
The "Unite the Right" rally, which was organized by members of the so-called alt-right, were supposed to be protesting the planned removal of a statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in the city's Emancipation Park.
State police and members of the Virginia National Guard surrounded the park after Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency before the noon start time and city officials declared the rally an unlawful assembly. That effectively ended the rally's start, and Emancipation Park remained empty.
Duke responded to Trump in a series of tweets to remind him "who put you in the presidency."
Richard Spencer, who attended the "Unite the Right" march, also argued on Twitter that white supremacists were not at fault.