The United States is willing to work with Russia to establish no-fly zones and other measures to stabilize Syria, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday.
In a statement sent as he departed for a summit meeting of the Group of 20 major economies, Tillerson said the volatile situation in Syria would be a topic of discussion between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump and his wife, Melania, arrived Wednesday in Warsaw, Poland, ahead of the G20 gathering, which begins Friday in Hamburg, Germany.
"The United States and Russia certainly have unresolved differences on a number of issues," Tillerson acknowledged, but "if our two countries work together to establish stability on the ground, it will lay a foundation for progress on the settlement of Syria's political future."
The United States and Russia are nominal allies in the push to defeat ISIS in Syria, but they have clashed numerous times over Moscow's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whom the United States has denounced for using chemical weapons and other abuses.
"Russia, as a guarantor of the Assad regime and an early entrant into the Syrian conflict, has a responsibility to ensure that the needs of the Syrian people are met and that no faction in Syria illegitimately re-takes or occupies areas liberated from ISIS' or other terrorist groups' control," Tillerson said Wednesday.
