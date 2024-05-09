Trump trial live updates: Stormy Daniels to continue testimony in hush money case

What to know about the trial today
- Stormy Daniels, who received hush money to keep quiet about her allegation of a sexual encounter with former President Donald Trump in 2006, will return to the stand today to continue cross-examination by the defense.
- Daniels testified in graphic detail at the trial Tuesday about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump, prompting Judge Juan Merchan to admonish the prosecution for not doing more to rein in her answers. The judge later chastised the defense after Trump had been cursing and shaking his head during her testimony.
- Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to allegedly hide the repayment to his former lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Daniels. He has denied the charges and the alleged affair.
What to expect in court today
Trump's lawyers are expected to resume their cross-examination of Daniels after court is back in session at 9:30 a.m.
Daniels delivered testimony on Tuesday about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 and the hush money that came a decade later, near the end of the 2016 presidential campaign.
It is unclear if Daniels will finish her testimony today.
More Trump allies are expected in the courtroom today, including Republican Sen. Rick Scott, who is running for re-election in Trump's home state of Florida.
Here's what you missed when court was last in session
Adult film actor Stormy Daniels took the witness stand on Tuesday and delivered testimony about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, in addition to providing details about hush money agreement near the end of the 2016 presidential election.
Daniels said that she had sex with Trump at a hotel, and that when she last saw him in 2007 he “kept trying to make sexual advances” when he invited her to see him in Los Angeles.
She also testified that her manager told her Trump and his then-attorney Michael Cohen were “interested in paying” for her story after the release of the "Access Hollywood" tape in 2016, which she agreed to.
During cross-examination, Trump's lawyers sought to diminish the credibility of Daniels' account. They argued that her testimony “was unduly and inappropriately prejudicial," and asked for a mistrial, which was rejected by Judge Merchan.
The judge also told one of the defense attorneys to tell Trump he needed to stop "cursing" while Daniels was on the stand, warning that such actions could be viewed as witness intimidation and would not be tolerated.
There were no trial proceedings on Wednesday.