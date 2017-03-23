Israeli police arrested a 19-year-old man Thursday in connection with the wave of bomb threats and hoaxes against Jewish community centers in America, authorities in Israel said.

The unidentified man is believed to be a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, the FBI confirmed. U.S. officials told NBC News that a motive remains unclear and the suspect is himself Jewish.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of making security-related threats and publishing false reports causing panic in Jewish communities in countries around the world, said Israel police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld.

Police & FBI investigation arrest Israeli age 19 suspected of making threats to Jewish organizations, communities & JCC bomb threats in US.

In the U.S., Jewish centers and synagogues in New York, Chicago, St. Louis, Florida and elsewhere have reported menacing calls and emails warning of violence in the past six months. Facilities were routinely locked down and police made sweeps with bomb-sniffing dogs. In other cases, Jewish cemeteries and synagogues reported vandalism to their properties.

Rosenfeld said the investigation had begun in several countries where dozens of ominous calls were received at public places, events, synagogues and community buildings. In one instance, he added, a Delta Airlines flight from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport had to make an emergency landing in 2015 after a false threat about explosives on board.

The FBI and other law enforcement cooperated with the investigation in Israel, using technology to track down the origin of the threats, which were received in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.

Rosenfeld said the suspect used "advanced camouflage technologies" when contacting other countries and making those threats. The FBI said he made the calls from his bedroom.

"He didn't use regular phone lines. He used different computer systems so he couldn't be backtracked," said Rosenfeld, according to The Associated Press.

Investigators were removing items from the suspect's home in southern Israel, where they reportedly found antennas and satellite equipment. Meanwhile, the suspect appeared Thursday in the Rishon Letzion Court in Rishon LeTsiyon, northwest of Jerusalem. U.S. authorities are not expected to seek extradition.

In the first two months of 2017 alone, the Anti-Defamation League has counted at least 150 threats in 37 states made against JCCs as well as Jewish day schools, other Jewish institutions and the ADL's own offices.

The ADL tweeted Thursday that it was "relieved and thankful" a suspect was caught, and that despite the motive, calling in threats to Jewish institutions should be considered anti-Semitic.

the impact is crystal clear. Calling in bomb threats to Jewish institutions is an #antiSemitic act.

The FBI earlier this month had made one arrest in the case: a 31-year-old former journalist named Juan Thompson.

Authorities say he made a handful of bomb threats against Jewish groups while posing as his ex-girlfriend as retribution against her. But those threats were described by authorities as a "copycat" case.

Gilad Erdan, Israel's minister of public security, said he hopes the latest arrest "will help shed light on some of the recent threats against Jewish institutions, which have caused great concern both among Jewish communities and the Israeli government."