Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Jackie Evancho talks Trump inauguration, life after 'America's Got Talent' 2:17 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/832852547578" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Two weeks out from the president-elect's swearing in ceremony and related festivities, Donald Trump's inauguration is something of a mystery.

The headlining events — the swearing in, parade, and inaugural balls — will take place January 20 near the Lincoln Memorial. Trump has said that it will be a star-studded affair.

"We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars," Trump told the New York Times on Monday morning. But to date, the public knows more about who won't be performing at the Trump inauguration than who will.

Here's who is confirmed to performed: the Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and 16-year-old "America's Got Talent" singer, Jackie Evancho.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Why some Rockettes take issue with Trump 3:37 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/844227651673" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Here's who won't be playing, according to various reports: Elton John, KISS, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Kanye West, Chainsmokers, David Foster, and Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil. You can likely also count out the many celebrities who campaigned for rival Hillary Clinton, as well.

Even the confirmed acts came with controversy: One Tabernacle choir member quit in protest, and some Rockettes protested their inclusion in the event, as well. Company management later said members were not required to perform.

Trump's boast to the Times comes after weeks of effort by his team to spin the inauguration as intentionally light on celebrities. Incoming White House Communications Director Sean Spicer said on Fox that the president-elect "doesn't need celebrities … He is the celebrity." In late December, Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn said the inauguration was "not a summer jam."

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

"The Rockettes represent the American people. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir represents the American people," Epshteyn said in the same interview, noting that other celebrities would also represent the kind of everyday Americans Trump has said his campaign is about. "And that's what we're concentrating on."

Meanwhile, It wasn't just celebrity attendees Trump bragged about to the Times.

"All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It's hard to find a great dress for this inauguration," he said.

Putting aside the fact that many inauguration guests are out-of-towners, the Washington Post reports that the stores are not out of inventory.