Four Senate Republicans Say They Can’t Support Health Care Bill Yet

Four Republican senators have announced that they will not vote for the GOP health care bill unless changes are made, putting passage of the bill at risk just hours after it was unveiled.

With Republicans holding 52 seats in the Senate and no Democrats expected to support the legislation, GOP leaders can only afford to lose two votes among their own ranks.

The four conservative GOP senators — Rand Paul of Kentucky, Mike Lee of Utah, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Ted Cruz of Texas — released a joint statement outlining their concerns:

"Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill, but we are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor. There are provisions in this draft that represent an improvement to our current healthcare system but it does not appear this draft as written will accomplish the most important promise that we made to Americans: to repeal Obamacare and lower their healthcare costs.”

Many of the senate's Republican members got their first look at the draft of the bill in a meeting Thursday morning and they emerged with mixed reactions and many reserving their comments until they have more time to absorb the details.

But Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and a member of Republican leadership, said that changes to the bill are still likely.

"We've got members who are going to be interested in looking at the text and looking to see what they can do to refine and improve and dial things accordingly to try and figure out how we get 50 votes," Thune said.