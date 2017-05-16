Hill Republicans Want ‘Less Drama’ From Trump After Latest Controversy

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wishes there was "less drama" coming out of the White House following reports that President Donald Trump revealed classified information during a meeting with Russian officials last week.

"I think we can do with a little less drama from the White House on a lot of things so that we can focus on our agenda," McConnell told Bloomberg news, not directly responding to the latest controversy flowing out of the executive branch.

After mostly muted reaction in the hours after the reports surfaced, congressional Republicans are beginning to speak out.

Sen. John McCain called the reports "deeply disturbing."

"Reports that this information was provided by a U.S. ally and shared without its knowledge sends a troubling signal to America's allies and partners around the world and may impair their willingness to share intelligence with us in the future," McCain said.

Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, who was a contender to be Trump's secretary of state, was one of the first Republicans to react to the news, saying the reports were "worrisome."

"The chaos that is being created by the lack of discipline," Corker said, is creating a "worrisome environment."

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., described the entire episode as "weird" but cautioned that the president appeared to have operated within his authority.

"It's very difficult for a president to break laws related to classification," Sasse said Tuesday on Fox News. "But the debate about imprudence, that's a really important debate," he said.

"It's not helpful that this was with the Russians. Right? I mean this was just weird," Sasse added.

Others said they wanted to hear more.

"We have no way to know what was said, but protecting our nation's secrets is paramount. The speaker hopes for a full explanation of the facts from the administration," said House Speaker Paul Ryan spokesman Doug Andres in a statement Monday night.

And Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who is a member of the Intelligence Committee, has called for a complete briefing on what occurred between Trump and Lavrov.

"It would be very troubling if he did share such sensitive reporting with the Russians. The Senate Intelligence Committee should be briefed on this important issue immediately," Collins said in a statement.

The White House is expected to reach out to members of Congress today to brief them on the developments.