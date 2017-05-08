Play Facebook

Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general fired by President Donald Trump, is expected to testify Monday afternoon about the events that led to the eventual firing of former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

Yates will appear before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee with James Clapper, who pushed Flynn from his job as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014.

Their testimony comes after NBC News revealed Monday that former President Barack Obama personally warned Trump against hiring Flynn less than 48 hours after the November election.

The president sought to get out ahead of the any unpleasant disclosures on Monday morning, casting aspersions on Yates — the the 27-year Justice Department prosecutor who warned the White House that Flynn had misled officials about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

"Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Counsel," Trump tweeted, referring to Yates' conversation with White House counsel Donald McGahn.

It was more than a week after Yates raised concerns about Flynn with McGahn that the story leaked to the Washington Post, prompting a series of events that led to Flynn's ouster from his White House job.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.