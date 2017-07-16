Sen. John McCain underwent a surgical procedure on Friday to remove a blood clot from above his left eye, the Mayo Clinic said in a statement Saturday on behalf of the Arizona Republican.

The five-centimeter blood clot was removed in a "minimally invasive" procedure at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix and the surgery went very well, the hospital said.

"The Senator is resting comfortably at home and is in good condition. His Mayo Clinic doctors report that the surgery went 'very well' and he is in good spirits," the Mayo Clinic said. "Once the pathology information is available, further care will be discussed between doctors and the family."

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., right, with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, listens as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 13, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite / AP file

McCain, 80, who is chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, will be recovering in Arizona next week, his office said in a statement.

The Mayo Clinic said surgeons used a minimally invasive craniotomy to remove the blood clot.

"Senator McCain received excellent treatment at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, and appreciates the tremendous professionalism and care by its doctors and staff. He is in good spirits and recovering comfortably at home with his family," McCain's office said.

Fellow Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake expressed his well wishes in a statement Saturday.

"I have never known a man more tenacious and resilient than John McCain. I look forward to seeing him back at work soon. In the meantime, Cheryl and I extend our best wishes to John, Cindy and the entire McCain family and pray for his speedy recovery," Flake said.