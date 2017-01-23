George H.W. Bush to Be Moved From ICU, Barbara Bush Discharged From Hospital

Play Facebook

Former President George H.W. Bush will be moved out of the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital on Monday, officials said.

Meanwhile, former first lady Barbara Bush, who was hospitalized for bronchitis around the same time as her husband but for separate issues was discharged, the hospital officials said.

George H.W. Bush, 92, underwent a procedure to treat an acute respiratory problem steaming from pneumonia after he was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 14. for shortness of breath. The former president will remains under observation at the hospital.

Barbara Bush, 92, was discharged from the hospital on Monday after being admitted for bronchitis on Jan. 17.

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, in Kennebunkport, Maine, in June 2012. Charles Krupa / AP

The two are "both doing really, really, well," Amy Mynderse, a doctor at Houston Methodist, said at a press conference on Monday.

President Bush was "sitting up and watching TV," Mynderse said, and was on minimal oxygen. He was still experiencing some coughing, which was being addressed with breathing treatments, pulmonologist Clint Doerr said.

The former first couple was inseparable during their time together at the hospital, Mynderse said.

"They truly do have just such an amazing love for each other and that really came across here," she said.

"Other than sleeping in separate rooms, she's been sitting at his bedside most of the time," she added, speaking of the first lady.

The former first lady had been cleared to go home on Sunday, but chose to remain at the hospital overnight "to continue her recovery and to be closer to her husband," Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Sunday.

President and Mrs @GeorgeHWBush thank their fellow Americans and friends from around the world for their prayers and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/PhpXXGKl6p — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 23, 2017

She would be back at the hospital to visit her husband later Monday, Mynderse said.

The former president, who has a form of Parkinson's disease, uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility. He has suffered from other respiratory difficulties in recent years.