WASHINGTON — Jared Kushner returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to face a second round of questions about Russia's role in Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

The president’s son-in-law and White House adviser is meeting privately with the House Intelligence Committee, just one day after his meeting with a Senate panel also investigating Russia’s role in the 2016 election.

Kushner steadfastly denied any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in statement to reporters Monday following his more than two hour meeting with congressional investigators.

"Let me be very clear. I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so," Kushner said.

Kushner, husband to Ivanka Trump, said he met with Russian officials four times during and after the campaign, but maintained nothing about the discussions was improper.

One of those meetings was the June 2016 gathering with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. Donald Trump Jr. invited Kushner and then campaign chair Paul Manafort to the meeting after being told the lawyer had damaging information about Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Kushner called the meeting a "waste of time" and left before its conclusion.

The president took to Twitter Tuesday morning to defend Kushner.

Jared Kushner did very well yesterday in proving he did not collude with the Russians. Witch Hunt. Next up, 11 year old Barron Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Kushner is not the only member of Trump's inner circle to head to Capitol Hill. The Senate Intelligence Committee spoke to Manafort Tuesday morning, a spokesman for the former Trump campaign head said. And the Senate Judiciary Committee wants to speak with both Manafort and Trump Jr., even issuing a subpoena for Manafort to compel him to testify in a public hearing this week, citing his unwillingness to comply with the panel's requests.