Poll: Trump Approval Hits New Low

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s approval has hit a new low, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

The poll found 61 percent of those surveyed disapprove of the job Trump is doing, while 33 percent approve. The president’s disapproval jumped six points since Quinnipiac’s last poll on June 29.

A particularly troubling sign for the president is that, for the first time, his approval among white voters without a college degree has hit a net negative, according to the poll released Wednesday. Fifty percent of that key voting bloc that helped propel the real estate mogul to the White House now say they are unhappy with the president and 43 percent approve.

Trump's disapproval rating has been on the rise since taking office in January, when 44 percent said they disapprove of the newly inaugurated leader. But his administration has been largely engulfed in chaos, high-profile departures, and the continuing investigations into Russia’s possible link to his presidential campaign.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents said they think Trump is abusing the office of the presidency and 60 percent say they believe Trump thinks he is above the law. A whopping 71 percent also said he is not level-headed, the poll found.

Voting opinions on Trump’s qualities like honesty, leadership and intelligence also hit new lows.

More than 60 percent of Americans believe Russia interfered in the 2016 election, an assessment the president has at times called into question despite agreement from the U.S. intelligence community.

The poll also reflected the deep partisan divide over the Russia investigation that has consumed much of Trump’s presidency. Just three percent of Democrats say they don’t think Trump did anything wrong, while that number is 70 percent for Republicans.

Sixty-five percent of respondents, including 98 percent of Democrats, disapproved of how Trump handled health care reform, which failed last month after three Senate Republicans rejected a scaled-down repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

A daily aggregate of Trump’s approval numbers compiled by FiveThirtyEight has the president’s disapproval sitting above 57 percent. Trump's approval remains among the lowest of any modern president six months into his term, according to polling compiled on the site.

One silver lining for the administration is that Trump’s numbers among Republicans remain high, with 76 percent of the GOP telling Quinnipiac they continue to support him. But even that mark is down eight points from June.

From July 27 to August 1, Quinnipiac surveyed 1,125 voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points.