In addition to major cuts to a number of major federal government agencies, the White House budget released Thursday proposes the complete elimination of a number of smaller departments and programs.

More than 60 government agencies and programs would be entirely defunded, including money for public broadcasting, programs to combat climate change, help for low-income Americans, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed New White House budget slashes funding across government 2:36 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/899341891575" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Here's a look at some of the most notable programs on the chopping block:

National Endowment for the Arts: An independent federal agency that promotes participation in the arts.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting: The CPB supports PBS, NPR, and public television and radio around the country.

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program: The program aimed at helping elderly and low-income Americans pay energy bills is "unable to demonstrate strong performance outcomes," according to the Trump budget.

Meals On Wheels: The program that delivers food to homebound seniors would be eliminated under the budget's proposed cuts to the Community Development Block Grant Program.

Community Development Block Grant program: One of HUD's longest continuously run programs "is not well-targeted to the poorest populations," according to the Trump administration.

Related: Trump's $1.1 Trillion Budget Makes Dramatic Cuts to Federal Government

Occupational Safety and Health Administration training grants: The Trump budget calls them "unproven" for the agency charged with making sure American workers are safe on the job.

Global Climate Change Initiative: The Trump administration would eliminate the program created by the Obama administration after the Paris climate agreement and fulfill the president's "pledge to cease payments to the United Nations' (UN) climate change programs."

Economic Development Administration: The administration charged with providing grants to struggling communities has had "limited measureable impacts," according to the budget.

Supporting Effective Instruction State Grants program: The Department of Education effort to promote effective educators has had "scant evidence of impact," the administration says.

Water and Wastewater loan and grant program: The program aimed at providing clean drinking water to rural communities would become the responsibility of the private sector.

Section 4 Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing program: The administration calls the program "duplicative of efforts funded by philanthropy" and private sector investments.

Senior Community Service Employment Program: The program helps low-income seniors find work with the help of nonprofit organizations and public agencies. The Trump budget says one-third of participants don't complete the program and only half land unsubsidized employment.