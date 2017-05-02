President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that the federal government "needs a good 'shutdown'" this year to fix the "mess" in the Congress.

"Either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%," Trump tweeted in reference to Senate rules requiring 60 votes to end a filibuster.

The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there! We.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

The last government shutdown lasted 16 days in 2013. The Trump threat is a drastically different approach than President Barack Obama took during that time, when he warned of the disruptive effects of shuttering the government, while also attempting to pin the closure on Republican obstructionism.

The president's tweets come ahead of key votes on both a bipartisan funding deal that would keep the government open through September and another possible attempt to pass a health care bill.

The GOP-controlled Senate approved the "nuclear option" on Supreme Court nominations earlier this year to prevent Democrats from blocking Neil Gorsuch's confirmation. The lowered threshold does not apply to legislation and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, along with 60 senators, have said they would oppose applying the option outside of judicial nominees.

Congressional Democrats quickly jumped on the president for advocating shutting down the government.

"Threatening to shut down the government, on the heels of a successful, bipartisan agreement, is a sour and shameful note to kick off negotiations for [the upcoming fiscal year]," Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a statement. "Governing by tweet and manufacturing a crisis before our work even begins is no way to lead."

How could a shutdown be good, with parks closed, gov't services unavailable and people furloughed? Answer: Golf at Mar-a-lago unaffected. pic.twitter.com/wUxImQJfUq — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 2, 2017