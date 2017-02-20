Trump Names Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as New National Security Adviser

President Donald Trump on Monday named Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his national security adviser, a week after Michael Flynn resigned from the post.
During a news conference at his Florida resort, Trump said that McMaster was "highly respected by everybody in the military" and is "a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience."
Flynn resigned last Monday amid allegations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other senior officials about his communications with Sergey Kislyak, Russia's ambassador to the United States.
Another military man who was considered a top contender for the job, Retired Navy Vice Adm. Robert Harward, turned down Trump's offer last week.
Trump's acting national security adviser, retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, will remain as the National Security Council's chief of staff, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.