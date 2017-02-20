Trump Names Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as New National Security Adviser

Play Facebook

President Donald Trump on Monday named Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his national security adviser, a week after Michael Flynn resigned from the post.

During a news conference at his Florida resort, Trump said that McMaster was "highly respected by everybody in the military" and is "a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience."

Flynn resigned last Monday amid allegations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other senior officials about his communications with Sergey Kislyak, Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Another military man who was considered a top contender for the job, Retired Navy Vice Adm. Robert Harward, turned down Trump's offer last week.

Trump's acting national security adviser, retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, will remain as the National Security Council's chief of staff, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

A senior administration official told NBC News that Trump chose McMaster because he is both a "warrior" and "defense intellectual" — a view apparently shared by ex-New York Rep. Steve Israel, a Democrat, who called McMaster "a brilliant, reasoned leader who understands both hard & soft power."

"Good pick!" Israel wrote on Twitter.

I worked w/ Gen.McMaster on how we educate our troops. He's a brilliant,reasoned leader who understands both hard & soft power. Good pick! — (((Steve Israel))) (@RepSteveIsrael) February 20, 2017

McMasters had a lengthy and decorated career as an Army officer that included tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He has a PhD in military history from the University of North Carolina, and in 1998 he published "Dereliction of Duty," a critical history of the U.S. strategy in Vietnam.

During the news conference, he called the appointment a privilege.

"[I'm] grateful to you for that opportunity and look forward to joining national security team and do all I can to advance and protect interests of American people," he said.