President Donald Trump said the United States would negotiate a new and fair relationship with Mexico and ducked questions about lifting sanctions on Russia during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday.

"Mexico, with the United States has out-negotiated us, beat us to a pulp through our past leaders. They made us look foolish," Trump said.

"We are going to be working on a fair relationship and a new relationship," Trump said.

The president spoke by telephone to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Friday amid an escalating war of words between the leaders. The tough talk prompted a scrapped trip by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to Washington scheduled for next week.

Trump administration officials also floated a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports.

Trump also plans to have a phone conversation with another world leader — Russian President Vladimir Putin — over the weekend. Trump told reporters it was "very early" to talk about lifting sanctions imposed by the Obama administration.

May's visit marks the first time a foreign leader has come to the White House since Trump's inauguration. She and Trump stressed the "deep bond" between the nations and areas where the countries stand together.

The visit comes at important junctures for both countries. World leaders have watched Trump's first week in office with unease as he made threats of a trade war with Mexico and promoted an "America first" agenda.

Great Britain, too, finds itself in a moment of great uncertainty as it prepares to leave the European Union. May opposed the Brexit, which Trump supported, and is hoping to now secure a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. and reassurances about America's commitment to NATO.

In her opening remarks, May said Trump assured her the U.S. is "100 percent behind NATO," though Trump did not utter the same assurances publicly.

Trump has criticized the UN's past effectiveness in the past, calling it a club for people to get together and talk."

Heads of state around the world will be watching how the often unpredictable new president interacts with May during a joint press conference. The two leaders have drastically different styles — one an often bombastic former reality television star and the other a quiet and humble politician. When questioned about the differences, May told reporters, "sometimes opposites attract."

May hinted at the areas she and Trump disagree during an address to congressional Republicans in Philadelphia on Thursday. She warned against the America's retreat from the world stage while also acknowledging Trump's calls to renegotiate U.S. responsibilities to international organizations.

May said organizations like the United Nations, World Bank and NATO are "are in need of reform and renewal" but maintained they said they have brought "peace and prosperity to billions of people."

The British leader also cautioned against cozying up to Russia, which Trump has continued to do after his election.

"When it comes to Russia, as so often it is wise to turn to the example of President Reagan who — during his negotiations with his opposite number Mikhail Gorbachev — used to abide by the adage 'trust but verify.' With President Putin, my advice is to 'engage but beware,'" May said.