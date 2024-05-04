Kentucky Derby 2024 live updates: How to watch, start time and horses to bet

What to know about the 150th Kentucky Derby:
- Churchhill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, is buzzing today as onlookers gear up for the biggest day of the year for horse racing (and hat watching).
- Twenty 3-year-old thoroughbreds will compete, with Fierceness and Sierra Leone are considered the early favorites.
- The actual race begins at 6:57 p.m. ET and is expected to last roughly two plus minutes. It airs live on NBC, and will stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
What are the Kentucky Derby post positions and odds?
1. Dornoch (20-1)
Trainer: Danny Gargan
Jockey: Luis Saez
2. Sierra Leone (3-1)
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
3. Mystik Dan (20-1)
Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
4. Catching Freedom (8-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Flavien Prat
5. Catalytic (30-1)
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
6. Just Steel (20-1)
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Keith Asmussen
7. Honor Marie (20-1)
Trainer: Whit Beckman
Jockey: Ben Curtis
8. Just a Touch (10-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Florent Geroux
9. Encino (SCRATCHED)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Axel Concepcion
10. T O Password (30-1)
Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi
Jockey: Kazushi Kimura
11. Forever Young (10-1)
Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
Jockey: Ryusei Sakai
12. Track Phantom (20-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario
13. West Saratoga (50-1)
Trainer: Larry Demeritte
Jockey: Jesus Castanon
14. Endlessly (30-1)
Trainer: Michael McCarthy
Jockey: Umberto Rispoli
15. Domestic Product (30-1)
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
16. Grand Mo The First (50-1)
Trainer: Victor Barboza Jr.
Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo
17. Fierceness (5-2)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: John Velazquez
18. Stronghold (20-1)
Trainer: Phil D’Amato
Jockey: Antonio Fresu
19. Resilience (20-1)
Trainer: Bill Mott
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
20. Society Man (50-1)
Trainer: Danny Gargan
Jockey: Frankie Dettori,
21. Epic Ride (50-1)
Trainer: John Ennis
Jockey: Adam Beschizza
Where is the Kentucky Derby?
Since 1875, spectators have gathered at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, to witness the Run for the Roses.
The initial idea for Churchill Downs sparked in 1872, when Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark attended the Epsom Derby in England. When Clark made his way back to the states, he sought to create a track similar to England’s that Kentucky racers could call home.
A few years later, that desire came to fruition, as “Churchill Downs” was born. The track’s first official race day came May 17, 1875, with three major stakes races — the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and Clark Handicap.
Who can race and what is the purse?
Who: 20 3-year-old horses
Purse: $5 million
Distance: 1¼ miles
Forecast: 79 degrees with a 35% chance of rain