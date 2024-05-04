IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kentucky Derby 2024 live updates: How to watch, start time and horses to bet

Fierceness and Sierra Leone are the early favorites of 150th running of race.
Scenes from the Kentucky Derby of years past including horses running the course, jockeys, large crowds and a pink, feathered hat.
What to know about the 150th Kentucky Derby:

  • Churchhill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, is buzzing today as onlookers gear up for the biggest day of the year for horse racing (and hat watching).
  • Twenty 3-year-old thoroughbreds will compete, with Fierceness and Sierra Leone are considered the early favorites.
  • The actual race begins at 6:57 p.m. ET and is expected to last roughly two plus minutes. It airs live on NBC, and will stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Absolute scenes

Drew Dinsick, NBC Sports

What are the Kentucky Derby post positions and odds?

Greg Rosenstein

1. Dornoch (20-1)

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Jockey: Luis Saez

2. Sierra Leone (3-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

3. Mystik Dan (20-1)

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

4. Catching Freedom (8-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Flavien Prat

5. Catalytic (30-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

6. Just Steel (20-1)

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Keith Asmussen

7. Honor Marie (20-1)

Trainer: Whit Beckman

Jockey: Ben Curtis

8. Just a Touch (10-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

9. Encino (SCRATCHED)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Axel Concepcion

10. T O Password (30-1)

Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi

Jockey: Kazushi Kimura

11. Forever Young (10-1)

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi

Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

12. Track Phantom (20-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

13. West Saratoga (50-1)

Trainer: Larry Demeritte

Jockey: Jesus Castanon

14. Endlessly (30-1)

Trainer: Michael McCarthy

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli

15. Domestic Product (30-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

16. Grand Mo The First (50-1)

Trainer: Victor Barboza Jr.

Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo

17. Fierceness (5-2)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: John Velazquez

18. Stronghold (20-1)

Trainer: Phil D’Amato

Jockey: Antonio Fresu

19. Resilience (20-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

20. Society Man (50-1)

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Jockey: Frankie Dettori,

21. Epic Ride (50-1)

Trainer: John Ennis

Jockey: Adam Beschizza

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

Since 1875, spectators have gathered at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, to witness the Run for the Roses.

The initial idea for Churchill Downs sparked in 1872, when Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark attended the Epsom Derby in England. When Clark made his way back to the states, he sought to create a track similar to England’s that Kentucky racers could call home.

A few years later, that desire came to fruition, as “Churchill Downs” was born. The track’s first official race day came May 17, 1875, with three major stakes races — the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and Clark Handicap.

Who can race and what is the purse?

Greg Rosenstein

Who: 20 3-year-old horses

Purse: $5 million

Distance: 1¼ miles

Forecast: 79 degrees with a 35% chance of rain

