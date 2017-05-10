Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in the U.S. in the midst of a political maelstrom following President Donald Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, news which adds an additional degree of significance to the trip — a fact that wasn't lost on the visiting dignitary.

"Was he fired?" he sarcastically answered NBC News' Andrea Mitchell, who shouted a question about the move overshadowing the US-Russia talks. "You are kidding. You are kidding."

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stood next to Lavrov, smiling as his counterpart batted down the question before leading him away from reporters.

Lavrov's meeting with Trump and Tillerson comes less than 24 hours after news of the Comey firing, which ushered in a wave of criticism from Democrats and some Republicans with renewed calls for an independent investigator into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, including alleged collusion between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.

The White House, for its part, has tried to spin Trump's past praise of Comey's decisions regarding the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway, back on television Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, seemed to separate "Campaign Trump" and "President Trump".

"You're talking about President Trump on the campaign with respect to Jim Comey. He's the President, and he is faced with new evidence about the way people at the FBI and the way people on both sides of the aisle and elsewhere feel about Director Comey," she said Wednesday morning on CNN.

Trump has weighed in on Twitter about his decision to get rid of Comey, spending Wednesday morning rebutting cable news segments and reports about the Comey firing and Russia investigation in real time.