Trump Backs Slashing Legal Immigration With ‘Merit-Based’ System

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced his support Wednesday for legislation that would cut in half the number of legal immigrants allowed into the United States while moving to a "merit-based" system of entry.

"That is why we are here today: Merit-based," Trump said, joined at the White House Roosevelt Room podium by the bill's sponsors, Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ar., and David Perdue, R-Ga.

The RAISE Act, which Cotton and Perdue introduced in February, would scrap the current lottery system to get into the U.S. and instead institute a points-based system for earning a green card. Factors that would be taken into account include English language skills, education, high-paying job offers and age.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump Unveils 'Merit-Based' Immigration Reform Act 1:57 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog

New immigrants would also be prevented from collecting welfare, an issue Trump had spoken to in recent months.

"That's a very big thing. They're not going to come in and just immediately go and collect welfare," Trump said.

The president had promised an Iowa crowd in June that he would soon introduce legislation that would bar legal immigrants to America from receiving welfare benefits for at least five years. At the time, critics said that was already the law of the land, put into place under then-President Bill Clinton.

While cracking down on illegal immigration was central to Trump's campaign, his position on legal immigration has been much more ambiguous.

Trump has previously said he wants people to come in on merit, but also rebuffed the idea that he wants to reduce legal immigration.

"No, no, no, we want people coming in legally," he told the Economist in May.

Slashing legal immigration is a key feature of the Cotton-Perdue bill, though many pro-immigration Republicans like Jeb Bush have suggested similar changes without an overall reduction in immigration.

Top advisers, including current Attorney General Jeff Sessions and policy aide Stephen Miller, have long championed restrictions on foreign workers and legal immigrants, who they argue depress wages.

Trump's prepared speeches and policy papers often reflected their views: His campaign proposed a pause on issuing H-1B worker visas and Trump pledged in a speech to return overall immigration to "historical norms," which some observers saw as a code for a significant decrease.

But when Trump has given interviews or participated in off-the-cuff forums, he’s sounded much more enthusiastic about immigration and used talking points that sound more reminiscent of pro-business allies who don't want any reduction.

During the campaign, he disavowed his own campaign’s position on H-1B visas in some primary debates, instead saying the U.S. should try to attract more tech workers from abroad, only to return to his hardline positions later.

Trump also defended the use of foreign labor at his resort properties, which have continued to request worker visas since his election. His administration recently raised the number of available visas for seasonal workers by 15,000, which drew negative coverage from outlets like Breitbart.