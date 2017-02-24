The White House has reportedly parted ways with several staffers after they failed background checks.

White House Chief Digital Officer Gerrit Lansing and Deputy Assistant to the President for Scheduling Caroline Wiles were among the staffers who didn't pass the extensive checks.

Lansing, who previously headed the Republican National Committee's digital operation, declined to comment on the reason for his departure from his White House post.

Politico first reported the dismissals.

The White House declined to give the names of the other four staffers reportedly dismissed and said they don't comment on personnel issues.

The SF86 security questionnaire is required for White House staffers in national security positions "to determine whether you are reliable, trustworthy, of good character, and loyal to the U.S."

The Office of Personnel Management form is 127 pages long and includes questions ranging from past employment history to use of drugs or controlled substances to financial holdings.