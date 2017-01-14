Lucasfilm Says It Won’t Digitally Recreate Carrie Fisher’s Performance

Lucasfilm Entertainment on Friday said it has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher in any upcoming "Star Wars" movies, in a statement intended to quash rumors online following the beloved actress' death.

"We don't normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa," Lucasfilm said in the statement.

Fisher died Dec. 27 at the age of 60, days after suffering a heart attack on a London to Los Angeles flight.

"Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars," Lucasfilm said.

Fisher had recently wrapped the filming of "Star Wars: Episode VIII," the second of three new "Star Wars" films, and was in the midst of a book tour when she suffered the medical emergency on the flight.