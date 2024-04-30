Campus protests live updates: Pro-Palestinian students occupy Columbia University's Hamilton Hall building

What to know about campus protests:
- The elite university had begun suspending students who defied an order to leave their pro-Palestinian encampment by the university's 2 p.m. deadline.
- Earlier in the day, the school's president said the school would not divest from Israel — a demand that has sparked protests on campuses across the country.
University staff grapple with protesters inside Hamilton Hall
Student protest group confirms Hamilton Hall occupation, warns authorities against using force
A student protest group at Columbia confirmed its members had "reclaimed" the Hamilton Hall building just after midnight and would continue there until Columbia concedes to the movement's demands, which include cutting ties with Israeli institutions.
Columbia University Apartheid Divest said on X: "Liberators acting in solidarity with Palestine continue to hold themselves to a higher standard than Columbia."
The statement addressed Columbia's administrators and trustees and referenced deadly crackdowns on anti-Vietnam war rallies, warning them not to "incite another Kent or Jackson State by bringing soldiers and police officers with weapons onto our campus: Students' blood will be on your hands."
Protesters rename Hamilton Hall as 'Hind's Hall,' after slain 6-year-old Palestinian girl
Protesters at Columbia University stormed a building on campus overnight, renaming the storied Hamilton Hall as "Hind's Hall" in honor of Hind Rajab — the six-year-old girl who was killed in Israel's offensive in Gaza after begging first responders to save her life in harrowing calls later published online.
Hind's story sparked outrage around the world earlier this year after she was found dead in a vehicle in Gaza City with several of her loved ones, who were also killed.
She had been missing for 12 days after pleading with first responders to save her, with phone call recordings showing a frightened Hind imploring rescuers to “come take me. Please, will you come?”
Her mother told NBC News of her devastation after her daughter's body was found in February. The remains of two paramedics dispatched to save her were also found in a burnt out ambulance nearby.
Columbia protesters break windows and occupy Hamilton Hall, fly Palestinian flag
Dozens of protesters gained entry to Columbia University's historic Hamilton Hall in the early hours of this morning, smashing windows and flying pro-Palestinian flags from the windows.
Protesters invoked the famous anti-Vietnam War protests of 1968, when students occupied the same hall. "Let's finish what they did in 1968," one said. "This building is now being liberated," said another.
Protesters break windows at Columbia University hours after school starts suspending student demonstrators
