Campus protests live updates: Pro-Palestinian students occupy Columbia University's Hamilton Hall building

A student protest group at Columbia confirmed its members had "reclaimed" the Hamilton Hall building just after midnight and would continue there until Columbia concedes to the movement's demands, which include cutting ties with Israeli institutions.

Columbia University Apartheid Divest said on X: "Liberators acting in solidarity with Palestine continue to hold themselves to a higher standard than Columbia."

The statement addressed Columbia's administrators and trustees and referenced deadly crackdowns on anti-Vietnam war rallies, warning them not to "incite another Kent or Jackson State by bringing soldiers and police officers with weapons onto our campus: Students' blood will be on your hands."