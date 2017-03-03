Arnold will not be back.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has told producers that he will not be returning to host another season of "The Celebrity Apprentice."

In a statement announcing his departure from the show, Schwarzenegger took a thinly veiled swipe at President Trump, saying he could not return to the show because of it's "baggage."

"Everyone — from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department — was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn't have this much baggage," he said.

Schwarzenegger told Empire magazine that NBC had done all it could to promote the show, but that he feels it's become a casualty of America's divisive political climate.

"When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it," he said.

The show has suffered from lackluster ratings this season — as President Trump has been quick to point out.

The president tweeted in February that Schwarzenegger "did a really bad job as governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice ... but at least he tried hard!"

Schwarzenegger responded by sharing a story about him releasing his taxes and placing his assets in a blind trust before becoming governor.

Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice...but at least he tried hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

And while Trump frequently heckles his fellow celebrity-turned-politician for The Apprentice's poor ratings performance, Schwarzenegger laid the blame firmly at Trump's feet.

"With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don't want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show."

Trump became a household name largely because of the success of "The Apprentice." After hosting for 14 seasons, Trump stepped down from the show to campaign for president. He remains an executive producer and earns money from the show.

NBC has not released a statement at this time.