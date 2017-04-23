Around the World, Cities Swell With Celebrations for Science

1.
People carry a March for Science banner and signs as they pass the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency during the March For Science in Washington, DC, April 22, 2017.
Organizers of the march sought to call attention to climate change and President Trump's budget cuts to organizations that aid scientific research.The DC march was one of dozens around the United States. Hundreds of thousands of people in more than 400 locations across the globe also took part in the March for Science to recognize scientific progress, raise awareness of scientific discovery, and defend scientific integrity.
Sait Serkan Gurbuz / AP
2.
Science educator Bill Nye, popularly known as 'Bill Nye the Science Guy', announces the start of the March for Science, which saw tens of thousand of protesters walking along Constitution Avenue, in Washington, DC.
Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA
3.
Scientists, students and research advocates rally from the Brandenburg Gate to the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, conveying a global message of scientific freedom without political interference and spending necessary to make future breakthroughs possible.
Sait Serkan Gurbuz / AP
4.
Protesters participate in the March for Science rally in Santiago, Chile.
Ivan Alvarado / Reuters
5.
People stand with signs in Times Square at the end of the March for Science in New York.
Bryan R. Smith / AFP - Getty Images
6.
A man in a Donald Trump mask pretends to play golf with the earth during the science march in New York City.
Justin Lane / EPA
7.
Activists carry a portrait of Benjamin Franklin-- an American Founding Father and renowned scientist-- during a march in Washington, DC.
Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
8.
Members of a group called W.I.T.C.H-- which stands for various different phrases-- join the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston.
Brian Snyder / Reuters
9.
A brass band walks with demonstrators marching down Commonwealth Avenue from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston.
Brian Snyder / Reuters
10.
Children hold a banner during the science march in Mexico City, Mexico. The banner reads "Science for Life, Never for War."
Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters
11.
Demonstrators use Christmas to illustrate the importance of science in Los Angeles, California.
Sarah Morris / Getty Images
12.
A demonstrator holds a placard as he participates in the March for Science rally in Mexico City, Mexico. The placard reads "Give holiday to your sin."
Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters
13.
Scientists and supporters dress is costume for the Los Angeles march.
Sarah Morris / Getty Images
14.
Demonstrators gather at the Boston Common.
Scott Eisen / Getty Images
15.
A man gestures with 'Galileo's light' in Washington, DC.
Jessica Kourkounis / Getty Images
16.
Demonstrators hold signs of significant women in science during the March for Science in Washington, DC.
Jessica Kourkounis / Getty Images
17.
Scientists and supporters participate in the march under a rainy sky in Washington, DC.
Jessica Kourkounis / Getty Images
18.
Protesters are seen at a rally at the Boston Commons.
Ryan McBride / AFP - Getty Images
19.
Scientists and supporters gather in Pershing Square in Los Angeles.
Sarah Morris / Getty Images
20.
Harry Park pours boiling water into a bucket of liquid nitrogen, making a "thunder cloud" for a science experiment demonstration by the Berkshire Museum at the Pittsfield March for Science in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Stephanie Zollshan / AP
21.
Protesters hold banners during the March for Science in Paris, France, where scientists, science enthusiasts, and concerned citizens come together to make themselves heard.
Emeric Fohlen / Zuma Press
22.
Demonstrators attend the March for Science in front of the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, 22 April 2017.
Massimo Percossi / EPA
23.
A man and child join the march in San Francisco.
Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
24.
Demonstrators at the San Francisco science march. March for Science in San Francisco.
Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images