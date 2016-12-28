Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
Photo
News
gallery

Construction of Israeli Settlements Continues in Occupied Palestinian West Bank

Photos show continued construction of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

9 Photos

advertisement
advertisement
1. The Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev near the West Bank city of Ramallah on Dec. 28, 2016. AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP - Getty Images
2. Houses in the settlement of Ofra in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, established in the vicinity of the Palestinian village of Baytin (background) on Nov. 17. THOMAS COEX / AFP - Getty Images
3. Israelis near a construction site in the Israeli settlement of Ramat Shlomo, in the occupied West Bank, on Dec. 28. Baz Ratner / Reuters
advertisement
advertisement
4. A worker walks on scaffolding in a construction site at the Israeli settlement of Har Homa, in the occupied West Bank, on Dec. 28. BAZ RATNER / Reuters
5. Construction workers at a building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov, in the northern area of east Jerusalem, on Dec 28. AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP - Getty Images
6. A Palestinian man rides a donkey near the Israeli settlement of Maale Edumim, in the occupied West Bank, on Dec. 28. BAZ RATNER / Reuters
advertisement
advertisement
7. The Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Dec. 28. AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP - Getty Images
8. Israeli construction cranes and excavators at a building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov, in the northern area of east Jerusalem, on Dec. 28. AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP - Getty Images
9. Israeli security forces take position near the settlement of Kadumim (background) during clashes following a demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum, in the occupied West Bank, on Dec. 23. JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP - Getty Images
advertisement
advertisement
Topics Photo, World
First Published
Next Story 'Singin' in the Rain' Star Debbie Reynolds Dies at 84