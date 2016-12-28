1.
The Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev near the West Bank city of Ramallah on Dec. 28, 2016.
AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP - Getty Images
2.
Houses in the settlement of Ofra in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, established in the vicinity of the Palestinian village of Baytin (background) on Nov. 17.
THOMAS COEX / AFP - Getty Images
3.
Israelis near a construction site in the Israeli settlement of Ramat Shlomo, in the occupied West Bank, on Dec. 28.
Baz Ratner / Reuters
4.
A worker walks on scaffolding in a construction site at the Israeli settlement of Har Homa, in the occupied West Bank, on Dec. 28.
BAZ RATNER / Reuters
5.
Construction workers at a building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov, in the northern area of east Jerusalem, on Dec 28.
AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP - Getty Images
6.
A Palestinian man rides a donkey near the Israeli settlement of Maale Edumim, in the occupied West Bank, on Dec. 28.
BAZ RATNER / Reuters
7.
The Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Dec. 28.
AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP - Getty Images
8.
Israeli construction cranes and excavators at a building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov, in the northern area of east Jerusalem, on Dec. 28.
AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP - Getty Images
9.
Israeli security forces take position near the settlement of Kadumim (background) during clashes following a demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum, in the occupied West Bank, on Dec. 23.
JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP - Getty Images